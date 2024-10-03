78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Endorses

Review-Journal endorsement: Clark County Commission, District B

More Stories
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Henderson Justice Court, Department 1
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 2
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 4
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 5
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 11:44 am

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

In District B, incumbent Democrat Marilyn Kirkpatrick faces Libertarian Jesse Welsh, who is running a stealth campaign.

Ms. Kirkpatrick previously served in the Legislature. She said there’s no need to raise taxes on residents and favors a bill in Congress that would release land in Southern Nevada for development. She has lived in the same neighborhood for three decades and stresses her deep community ties. Marilyn Kirkpatrick is the clear choice in this race.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislature building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: State Senate, District 11
RJ

One state Senate race that could be close enough to help determine whether Republicans will be neutered next session is in District 11, where incumbent Dallas Harris faces Lori Rogich.

MORE STORIES