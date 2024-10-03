Review-Journal endorsement: Clark County Commission, District B

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

In District B, incumbent Democrat Marilyn Kirkpatrick faces Libertarian Jesse Welsh, who is running a stealth campaign.

Ms. Kirkpatrick previously served in the Legislature. She said there’s no need to raise taxes on residents and favors a bill in Congress that would release land in Southern Nevada for development. She has lived in the same neighborhood for three decades and stresses her deep community ties. Marilyn Kirkpatrick is the clear choice in this race.