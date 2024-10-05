EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 2

Justice Courts in Nevada hear misdemeanors, hold preliminary hearings and render judgement in small civil cases and eviction matters. Four judgeships in Las Vegas Justice Court are before voters.

In Department 2 incumbent Joseph Sciscento faces Kristal Bradford, a public defender who moved here from California in 2018 and argues more diversity is “needed on the bench.”

Judge Sciscento was appointed in 2009 and has since passed muster with voters in two elections. He scored an 86 percent rating in the Review-Journal’s most recent Judging the Judges survey of attorneys (2019). “I try to let everybody be heard,” he said. Judge Sciscento emphasizes his 15 years of judicial experience. He agrees that court business should be “an open proceeding.” Joseph Sciscento is our choice.