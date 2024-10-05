89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Endorses

EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 2

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Henderson Justice Court, Department 1
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 4
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 5
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 8
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Justice Courts in Nevada hear misdemeanors, hold preliminary hearings and render judgement in small civil cases and eviction matters. Four judgeships in Las Vegas Justice Court are before voters.

In Department 2 incumbent Joseph Sciscento faces Kristal Bradford, a public defender who moved here from California in 2018 and argues more diversity is “needed on the bench.”

Judge Sciscento was appointed in 2009 and has since passed muster with voters in two elections. He scored an 86 percent rating in the Review-Journal’s most recent Judging the Judges survey of attorneys (2019). “I try to let everybody be heard,” he said. Judge Sciscento emphasizes his 15 years of judicial experience. He agrees that court business should be “an open proceeding.” Joseph Sciscento is our choice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislature building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: State Senate, District 11
RJ

One state Senate race that could be close enough to help determine whether Republicans will be neutered next session is in District 11, where incumbent Dallas Harris faces Lori Rogich.

MORE STORIES