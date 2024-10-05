89°F
EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Justice Courts in Nevada hear misdemeanors, hold preliminary hearings and render judgement in small civil cases and eviction matters. Four judgeships in Las Vegas Justice Court are before voters.

In Department 5, Madilyn Cole is challenging incumbent Cynthia Cruz. Ms. Cole graduated from BYU law school is 2017 and works as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office. If elected, she vows to follow the law. “You are not a legislator,” she said. “You are not a judicial activist.”

Judge Cruz has been on the bench since 2012. She scored a subpar 48 percent in our 2019 judicial survey. This, she says, motivated her “to improve my performance on the bench.” She is dedicated to getting those before her on “a good path.” She has experience with both civil and criminal dockets.

Ms. Cole’s relative inexperience, particularly in civil matters, works against her. Despite her low retention rating, we give a slight edge to Cynthia Cruz.

