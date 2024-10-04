101°F
Review-Journal endorsement: State Senate, District 11

October 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 1:16 pm

A great deal is at stake this election cycle when it comes to the Legislature. Democrats are one seat short in the state Senate of holding a supermajority. If they add a seat in the upper chamber while holding their large edge in the Assembly, GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto pen won’t protect the state from progressive overreach.

Many seats in both chambers are uncompetitive thanks to district demographics. But two state Senate races could be close enough to determine whether Republicans will be neutered next session. One of those is District 11 in the southwest valley, where incumbent Democrat Dallas Harris faces Republican Lori Rogich.

Sen. Harris, an attorney, has served in Carson City for six years. Her priorities next session will be health care and child care. She believes more must be done when it comes to education spending. Sen. Harris says she supports bail and police reform as part of a “limited government” agenda.

Ms. Rogich has been an activist for the rights of disabled children. She sees the Legislature as a chance to “continue the journey of helping people.” She favors reforming the regulatory process to encourage entrepreneurship and imposing “accountability standards” on public education.

Sen. Harris is smart, able and has the courage of her convictions. But we can’t reconcile the ideological divide on many important issues. Lori Rogich would be a welcome addition to Carson City.

