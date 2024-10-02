EDITORIAL: The best choice in Family Court, Department N

Judicial races present challenges for voters. The campaigns are low-profile, and the candidates usually well qualified.

But state law calls for the election of judges, so it’s incumbent upon Nevadans to exercise a modicum of due diligence when making selections in these contests. That might include exploring candidate websites, attending forums, seeking opinions from those who have interacted with judges and their challengers or considering endorsements from various organizations.

In Family Court Department N, incumbent Paul M. Gaudet faces public defender Kerri Maxey, who has dealt with juvenile cases for most of her 15-year career. She vows to bring “empathy and kindness” to the bench and would be “quick to listen and slow to speak.”

Judge Gaudet practiced law for 32 years before Gov. Joe Lombardo appointed him to the bench seven months ago. “I’m prepared, I’m prompt and I’m polite,” he said. He emphasizes his faith in open courtrooms. “The more transparent you make the legal process,” he noted, “the more confidence and trust people will have in the system.”

Judge Gaudet’s commitment to an open and efficient courtroom is admirable. The fact that he was vetted during the appointment process also works in his favor. We urge a vote for Paul M. Gaudet.