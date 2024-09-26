85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Endorses

EDITORIAL: Voter ID would increase election integrity

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if a ...
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID if approved, bringing the effort one step closer to appearing on the November ballot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
More Stories
The Henderson City Council will vote on a new public records fees at its next meeting on Tuesda ...
Review-Journal endorsements: Henderson City Council
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Review-Journal endorsements: North Las Vegas City Council
People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the Galleria At Sunset shopping mall in ...
Review-Journal endorsements for the 2022 election
United States Capitol Building (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Review-Journal endorsements: Senate, US House
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Right now, Nevadans must show more identification to buy alcohol than to vote. Question 7 would change that.

Question 7 is a constitutional amendment requiring Nevada voters to present identification before casting a ballot.

Valid forms of identification include a Nevada driver’s license or an identification card from Nevada, another state or the federal government. A U.S. passport or military ID would work. A tribal photo identification or university ID would be acceptable. Identification cards that expired within the previous four years would also be permitted. For voters who are 70 or older, the “identification can be expired for any length of time, so long as it is otherwise valid.”

For this reform to become law, state voters must approve it this November and again in 2026.

Many progressives insist that voter ID laws represent a furious right-wing conspiracy to suppress the vote, particularly in minority communities. This is bizarre. ID requirements are ubiquitous throughout society for both government and private transactions. Question 7 includes numerous safeguards — and gives the Legislature plenty of leeway — to ensure everyone has access to an acceptable form of identification.

Voter ID demands are no more of a barrier to voting than residency requirements or rules limiting polling hours.

In addition, there is scant evidence that this basic provision discourages voting in practice. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 36 states ask voters to present proof of identity at the polls. There has been no precipitous decline in participation. On the contrary, Georgia recently experienced record turnout following implementation of the requirement.

Question 7 would also improve the security of mail ballots. It would require those voting by mail to include a verification number along with their signature. That could include the last four digits of a voter’s driver’s license number or Social Security number. This would make it difficult to successfully return a stolen mail ballot. Nevada’s current signature verification system isn’t a reliable security measure.

Voter ID laws have widespread support. A Pew Research Center poll earlier this year found that 81 percent of respondents — including 69 percent of Democrats — agreed that citizens should have to show proof of identity in order to vote.

Making it easier for Nevadans to participate in the democratic process is a laudable goal. But this must be balanced with ensuring the integrity of the vote. Requiring ID is a reasonable, commonsense precaution against potential fraud and would increase public confidence in the electoral system.

Voters should support Question 7.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United States Capitol Building (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Review-Journal endorsements: Senate, US House
RJ

Control of both the Senate and House is at stake in this election, and the results of Nevada’s federal races could be the decisive factor one way or the other.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo shake hands after meeting with the const ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Governor of Nevada
RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is facing perhaps the most tightly contested election of his career. Polls show him virtually tied in his re-election bid against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Review-Journal endorsements: Nevada legislative races
RJ

Many legislative districts are not politically competitive. But a handful of races could go either way and determine if Democrats snare a supermajority or the GOP becomes relevant in the 2023 session.

Legal law concept image
Review-Journal endorsements: Judicial races
RJ

These contests present challenges for many voters, as the campaigns are often low-profile, cordial affairs absent debates, while the candidates are all typically professional and well-educated.

MORE STORIES