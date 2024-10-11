78°F
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 29

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

Joe Dalia and Annette Dawson Owens are running in Assembly District 29. Mr. Dalia is an attorney and former intern for the late-senator Harry Reid. His platitudes should give voters little confidence. Ms. Owens is a teacher that three Henderson mayors have put on the city’s Community Education Advisory Board. She knows improving education requires accountability. Annette Dawson Owens is the better selection here.

