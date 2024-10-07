Review-Journal endorsement: Board of Education, Department 1

Most voters may not know much about the Nevada State Board of Education. But the 11-member panel plays a role in setting policy direction for public schools and analyzing data and test results in an effort to improve student outcomes.

Under state statute, the governor and the Legislature appoint seven of the board members. The remaining four seats are filled by voters in each of the state’s congressional districts. Two of those seats are on the November ballot.

In District 1, Timothy Underwood faces Tricia Braxton for an open seat. Ms. Braxton, a former New York City police officer, didn’t return repeated phone calls. Her website says she is running because she wants “sustainable improvement in student success and teacher support.”

Mr. Underwood is a former casino worker and Navy veteran. He threw his hat in the ring because “the family needs a voice at the table.” He rails against a progressive woke agenda in the public schools and said Nevada’s education system needs to spend more time ensuring children learn the basics. Mr. Underwood promises to emphasize transparency and accountability. He says he would also advance the needs of “working-class families” rather than the “laptop class.”

Mr. Underwood is well-meaning and makes some good points. But he lacks the experience usually associated with an educational oversight position. Ms. Braxton, meanwhile, doesn’t seem eager to talk about her campaign. We offer no endorsement in this race.