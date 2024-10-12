Review-Journal endorsement: Henderson Library District Question 1

Voters in Henderson face two additional ballot measures.

One of them is Henderson Library District Question Number 1. The library board wants a property tax hike of $.02 per $100 of assessed valuation. The money could be used for operating, maintaining and constructing library facilities. Proponents say the money is needed to build a new library in the rapidly growing West Henderson. A larger facility is needed, but the library’s budget has increased. In 2019, the library district spent $1.56 million on employee benefits. For this upcoming year, the district has budgeted $2.45 million on employee benefits. Some of that is likely due to increases in PERS contribution rates. That is a major problem, but if voters keep handing over money, officials won’t ever address it. Voters should reject Henderson Library District Question Number 1.