Review-Journal endorsement: Las Vegas City Council

October 5, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Voters in Ward 5 will also elect a new representative to the Las Vegas City Council. They will choose between two former state lawmakers.

Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong worked for more than two decades at the Regional Transportation Commission, retiring as a manager. She said the district needs more job opportunities. Housing is also one of her priorities and she advocates partnering with developers to increase supply. She said she doesn’t have an opinion on Badlands.

Cameron Miller also served in the Assembly, but resigned his office to run for this seat. He was born and raised in Las Vegas. He ran a film studio and took over the Urban Chamber of Commerce a couple years ago. He talked about the need for economic revitalization and more police to lower crime. On housing, he says, “I’m not convinced that rent control is the best solution to our problem.” But he added that he might consider and explore it. He also believes the city needs to do everything it can to settle the Badlands dispute as quickly as possible.

Cameron Miller would be our preference in this race.

