‘America’s Best Day Hikes’ offers trails beyond Nevada

Americas Best Day Hikes (Derek Dillinger)

For trails beyond Nevada, check out Derek Dellinger’s “America’s Best Day Hikes: Spectacular Single-Day Hikes Across the States” (The Countryman Press, $29.95).

Broken down by regions, the hardcover book features photography, maps and detailed information on hikes with stunning views.

