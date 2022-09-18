For Nevada women, a long road to power

1. In 1869, the Nevada Legislature became the first in the United States to approve women’s suffrage. Storey County Assemblyman Curtis Hillyer introduced the bill, arguing that women would improve political discourse and ethics. But two straight sessions had to pass the law before voters could decide whether to amend the Nevada Constitution. With a large turnover in the Legislature, it fell short in 1871. Nevada then went from the head of the line to the end. In 1914, it became one of the last states to approve the vote for women.

2. But few women were able to take advantage of the opportunity to serve. When they did, they often ran into old-fashioned misogyny. In one strange case, that worked out in their favor:

In 1954, a Clark County grand jury indicted four members of the North Las Vegas City Council, including Mayor Earl Webb, on charges of taking bribes. They wound up being acquitted — a jury decided that the money they split constituted “gifts.” But all four resigned, leaving only one council member remaining: Dorothy Porter hadn’t been included in the scheme because she was a woman. So, she became the first female mayor in Nevada history.

3. In 1962, Maude Frazier became first female lieutenant governor in Nevada history. At age 81, she already had an illustrious career in public service that included leading Las Vegas’ school district from 1927-1946, serving in the state Legislature from 1951-1962 and playing an instrumental role in the creation of Nevada Southern University, which became UNLV. Gov. Grant Sawyer appointed Frazier lieutenant governor after the death of incumbent Rex Bell, and she served the final six months of Bell’s term. Frazier died in 1963, but her contributions survive her: The first building on the UNLV campus was named for her, and, perhaps more significantly, her mentorship helped blaze a trail for future female leaders in Nevada.

4. In 1974, Frazier’s protégée Thalia Dondero became the first woman on the Clark County Commission. She had been the director of the Las Vegas Girl Scouts, a member of the state parks commission and a state PTA official. At her first closed commission meeting, some of her six male colleagues said she should be the note taker for the meeting. Why? Well, you know. According to news reports, Dondero declined with “polite good humor.” She was well known for being polite and having a good sense of humor, but she later suggested she wasn’t entirely polite about it.

The years have brought continued gains for women in Nevada politics, but some blocks remain. In the mid-1990s, four of the seven Clark County commissioners were women; now there’s only one. No woman has won a governor’s race, but five have served as lieutenant governor. Las Vegas and Henderson each have had two women as mayor, including the incumbents. And of course, as we head into another bruising election season, both of Nevada’s U.S. senators are women. ◆

Michael Green is a professor of history at UNLV.