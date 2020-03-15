Las Vegas cafes serve delicious takes on toast

Toast Society Cafe and Toasted Gastrobrunch breathe new life into your cozy old toast.

Toasts such as the Perfect Pear, with a shmear of smooth goat cheese topped with sliced pear, honey, walnuts and cinnamon are not only a refreshing change from the standard avocado, they’re conceived by a registered dietitian.

Or choose Just Beet It, with roasted beet hummus, avocado, crumbled feta, olive oil, sea salt and microgreens, or a monthly special such as Veggie Bruschetta, with olive oil and lemon ricotta, tri-colored bell peppers, heirloom tomatoes, black pepper and basil.

If you just can’t get enough of the crunchy conveyance, try Toasted Gastrobrunch’s curry duck confit with sour cherry jam, Granny Smith apples, pistachios and yellow drop peppers; or sink your teeth into lobster, mashed avocado, corn, bacon and red drop peppers; or sample the prosciutto, fig jam, balsamic, cipollini onions, feta and walnuts.

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, toastsocietycafe.com; 9516 W. Flamingo Road, toastgastrobrunch.com