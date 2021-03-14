Sage Provisions delivers quarterly collections of locally made products

The company was started by Clara Sorensen to assist local artisans whose businesses were devastated by restrictions on in-person events.

When jewelry maker Clara Sorensen moved to Las Vegas in 2018, she turned to arts festivals and markets to meet her new neighbors.

“I really started to get to know the local community by going to First Friday and the farmers markets … and I realized that there’s actually a pretty big community here of artisans. And just as I was getting my roots down, 2020 happened.”

As “a big believer in shopping local and supporting local businesses,” Sorensen understood that local artisans who relied on festivals, markets and pop-ups to support their small businesses were devastated by restrictions on in-person events.

In December, she launched Sage Provisions, a subscription-based service that assembles quarterly packages of locally made products and delivers them to your door. Packages also can be purchased individually.

“Every season we have a theme,” she says. “We find (local)vendors that we think will fit within that theme.”

The winter edition featured lavender soap, a soy candle, a face mask, sanitizer spray, a piece of artisan jewelry and a hand-painted sign with a quote. The spring edition, coming March 20, is based on the theme of renewal.

Sorensen said she’s looking forward to more collaborations and moving on to “better things” in the year ahead. $50 each; $180 for a subscription. sageprovisionslv.com