1 new football hall of fame member skipping Canton induction

Seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2018 will be on hand Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, for the induction festivities, along with more than 20,000 fans.

The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, and Brian Urlacher. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applaud after Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket from his presenter and daughter, Alicia Kramer, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

In this undated photo provided by the University of Tennessee Chattanooga athletic department, wide receiver Terrell Owens (80) plays in an NCAA college football game for the school. Owens will be giving his Hall of Fame induction speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, where he played college football, rather than appearing at the ceremony in Canton with his fellow honorees. (UTC Athletics via AP)

Former NFL player Terrell Owens arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Despite his decision to not attend Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Terrell Owens will be "honored" by the hall for his NFL career. Hall President David Baker tells The Associated Press on Monday, July 30, 2018, that the Canton, Ohio, shrine's mission statement begins with the goal "to honor the heroes of the game."(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

About 600 miles away in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the eighth new Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, will be doing his own thing. Again.

Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard will be at Tom Benson Stadium for the festivities. Expect some rousing speeches, plenty of hugging and lots of tears — Dawkins, for one, has guaranteed the crying. He and Brazile had wet eyes Friday night when they got their gold jackets at a dinner.

Owens has made the unprecedented move of deciding not to attend the inductions at the Canton shrine. He’ll have an event at the college he attended.

Dawkins, who played two seasons with Owens in Philadelphia, says: “That’s T.O.” He says he’s “disappointed” the wide receiver won’t be on hand, saying, “I would love for him to be here.”