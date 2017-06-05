2017 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO

The 2017 Best of Nevada Preps awards ceremony was held Saturday at The Venetian. Here’s a look at all of this year’s winners:
Award winners
Team of the Year: Bishop Gorman football
Boys Athlete of the Year: Frank Harris, Basic
Girls Athlete of the Year: Sam Pochop, Rancho
Coach of the Year: Jay Howard, Arbor View
No Limits: Joelle Beachler, Legacy
Richard Nelson Courage: Isaiah Morris, Desert Pines
Baseball
Athlete — Christian Chamberlain, Reno
Coach — Scott Baker, Basic
Boys basketball
Athlete — Chuck O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman
Coach — Colin Darfour, Clark
Boys bowling
Athlete — Caleb Andrews, Clark
Coach — Randy Michalik, Tech
Boys cross country
Athlete — Anthony Ocegueda, Reed
Coach — Warren Mills, North Tahoe
Boys golf
Athlete — Jack Trent, Palo Verde
Coach — Jeff Van Orman, Spring Creek
Boys skiing
Athlete — Cole Matteson, Galena
Coach — Quinn Rescigno, Galena
Boys soccer
Athlete — John Lynam, Coronado
Coach — Dustin Barton, Coronado
Boys swimming
Athlete — Cooper DeRyk, Truckee
Coach — Sara Carroll, Boulder City, coach
Boys tennis
Athlete — Ben Gajardo, Desert Oasis
Coach — Zach Brandt, Palo Verde, coach
Boys track
Athlete — Jamaal Britt, Legacy
Coach — Maurice Senters, Sunrise Mountain
Boys volleyball
Athlete — Treven Clizbe, Arbor View
Coach — Erik Davis, Centennial, coach
Flag football
Athlete — Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial
Coach — Mark Bailey, Cimarron-Memorial, coach
Football
Athlete — Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman
Coach — Aaron Masden, Spring Mountain
Girls basketball
Athlete — Samantha Thomas, Centennial
Coach — Laurie Evans-Gygax, Desert Oasis
Girls bowling
Athlete — Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman
Coach — Randy Michalik, Tech
Girls cross country
Athlete — Samantha King-Shaw, Reed
Coach — Jim Parker, Reno
Girls golf
Athlete — Victoria Estrada, Coronado
Coach — Andy Schaper, Boulder City
Girls skiing
Athlete — Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue
Coach — Chris Gant, Galena
Girls soccer
Athlete — Macee Barlow, Palo Verde
Coach — Jay Howard, Arbor View
Girls swimming
Athlete — Abigail Richter, Green Valley
Coach — Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde
Girls tennis
Athlete — Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark
Coach — Frideric Prandecki, The Meadows
Girls track
Athlete — Jessica Ozoude, Spanish Springs
Coach — Roy Session, Centennial
Girls volleyball
Athlete — Sydney Berenyi, Silverado
Coach — Ed Van Meetren, Bishop Gorman
Softball
Athlete — Ally Snelling, Palo Verde
Coach — Kelly Glass, Palo Verde
Wrestling
Athlete — Ian Timmins, Wooster
Coach — Jon Ferry, Green Valley
