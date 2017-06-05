2017 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO

Keynote speaker football hall of famer Marcus Allen during the annual Best of Nevada Preps Awards at the Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The 2017 Best of Nevada Preps awards ceremony was held Saturday at The Venetian. Here’s a look at all of this year’s winners:

Award winners

Team of the Year: Bishop Gorman football

Boys Athlete of the Year: Frank Harris, Basic

Girls Athlete of the Year: Sam Pochop, Rancho

Coach of the Year: Jay Howard, Arbor View

No Limits: Joelle Beachler, Legacy

Richard Nelson Courage: Isaiah Morris, Desert Pines

Baseball

Athlete — Christian Chamberlain, Reno

Coach — Scott Baker, Basic

Boys basketball

Athlete — Chuck O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman

Coach — Colin Darfour, Clark

Boys bowling

Athlete — Caleb Andrews, Clark

Coach — Randy Michalik, Tech

Boys cross country

Athlete — Anthony Ocegueda, Reed

Coach — Warren Mills, North Tahoe

Boys golf

Athlete — Jack Trent, Palo Verde

Coach — Jeff Van Orman, Spring Creek

Boys skiing

Athlete — Cole Matteson, Galena

Coach — Quinn Rescigno, Galena

Boys soccer

Athlete — John Lynam, Coronado

Coach — Dustin Barton, Coronado

Boys swimming

Athlete — Cooper DeRyk, Truckee

Coach — Sara Carroll, Boulder City, coach

Boys tennis

Athlete — Ben Gajardo, Desert Oasis

Coach — Zach Brandt, Palo Verde, coach

Boys track

Athlete — Jamaal Britt, Legacy

Coach — Maurice Senters, Sunrise Mountain

Boys volleyball

Athlete — Treven Clizbe, Arbor View

Coach — Erik Davis, Centennial, coach

Flag football

Athlete — Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

Coach — Mark Bailey, Cimarron-Memorial, coach

Football

Athlete — Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman

Coach — Aaron Masden, Spring Mountain

Girls basketball

Athlete — Samantha Thomas, Centennial

Coach — Laurie Evans-Gygax, Desert Oasis

Girls bowling

Athlete — Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman

Coach — Randy Michalik, Tech

Girls cross country

Athlete — Samantha King-Shaw, Reed

Coach — Jim Parker, Reno

Girls golf

Athlete — Victoria Estrada, Coronado

Coach — Andy Schaper, Boulder City

Girls skiing

Athlete — Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue

Coach — Chris Gant, Galena

Girls soccer

Athlete — Macee Barlow, Palo Verde

Coach — Jay Howard, Arbor View

Girls swimming

Athlete — Abigail Richter, Green Valley

Coach — Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde

Girls tennis

Athlete — Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark

Coach — Frideric Prandecki, The Meadows

Girls track

Athlete — Jessica Ozoude, Spanish Springs

Coach — Roy Session, Centennial

Girls volleyball

Athlete — Sydney Berenyi, Silverado

Coach — Ed Van Meetren, Bishop Gorman

Softball

Athlete — Ally Snelling, Palo Verde

Coach — Kelly Glass, Palo Verde

Wrestling

Athlete — Ian Timmins, Wooster

Coach — Jon Ferry, Green Valley

