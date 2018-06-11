2018 Nevada All-State Boys Track Team

Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state boys track and field team.

First Team

Omar Aguilar-Espinoza, Silverado

The senior won the 3,200-meter run at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 9 minutes, 39.64 seconds.

Keaton Daniel, Coronado

The junior cleared 15-0 to win the Class 4A state pole vault title.

Brendan Garner, Hug

The senior won the 110 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet in 14.51.

Tre Harley, Centennial

The senior won the 400 at the Class 4A state meet in 48.16. He also placed third in the 200.

John Harper, Mojave

The senior cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to capture the Class 3A state high jump title. He had the state’s best mark, clearing 6-10 earlier in the season.

Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman

The junior won the long jump with a mark of 2-9 inches. He also was second in the 200, third in the 100 and ran on the winning 400 relay team to help the Gaels win the class 4A state title.

Corey Moore, Liberty

The junior set a stadium record on the discus at the Class 4A state meet, winning the event with a throw of 189-7.

Jalen Nailor, Bishop Gorman

The senior won four events at the Class 4A state championship. Nailor took the 100 in 10.7 seconds and the 200 in 21.57. He also ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams, helping the Gaels capture their first boys state track title.

Martin Nelson, Green Valley

The senior won the 800 at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 1:56.26.

Bryce Odegard, Pahrump Valley

The senior won the 800 in 1:57.69 and the 1,600 in 4:29.61 at the Class 3A state meet. His 1,600 time was better than the winner in the 4A meet.

Quincy Smith, Mojave

The senior won the Class 3A state triple jump title with a leap of 46-3¼, the top mark in any class at state.

Sever Stewart, Faith Lutheran

The junior won the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet in 39.52.

Second Team

Vehekite Afu, Reed

The senior was second in the shot put and discus at the Class 4A state meet.

Edward Andrews, Coronado

The senior was second in the pole vault at the Class 4A state meet with a height of 15-0.

Max Crow, Bishop Manogue

The senior cleared 14-9 to finish third in the pole vault at the Class 4A state meet. He was the Northern Region champion in the event.

Myles Davis, Las Vegas

The sophomore was second in the 400 at the Class 4A state meet, and also ran on the 800 relay team that placed third. He was first in both events at the Sunrise Region meet.

Siaosi Finau, Reno

The senior won the Class 4A state shot put title with a throw of 55-10.

Joey Fox, Bonanza

The senior was second in the 100 at the Class 4A state meet, finishing a hundredth of a second behind the winner. He was the Sunset Region champ in the 100.

Jordan Howden, Desert Pines

The senior won the long jump with a mark of 21-5 at the Class 3A state meet. He also ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams. The 800 relay set a meet record of 1:28.87.

Cam Hunterton, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore won the triple jump with a mark of 45-5 for the Class 4A state team champs.

Jorge Moreno, Reed

The senior won the Northern Region titles in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He was second at the Class 4A state meet in the 110 hurdles.

Conner Nicholas, Desert Oasis

The junior won the 1,600 in 4:32.13 at the Class 4A state meet. He also placed second in the 3,200.

Ben Slighting, Palo Verde

The junior won the 3,200 wheelchair race at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 8:51.31. He posted the state’s fastest times in the 3,200 during the season.

Zaylon Thomas, Centennial

The senior cleared 6-5 to win the high jump at the Class 4A state meet. He also ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Coach of the Year — Scott Cooley, Gorman

Cooley, who took over the program in 2011, guided the Gaels to the first boys track championship in the school’s 54-year history.

Honorable Mention

Victory David, Las Vegas

Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue

Thomas Dougherty, Coronado

Jeshua Fixel, Excel Christian

Cameron Fullow, Las Vegas

Brandon Gibbs, Eldorado

Jack Gordon, Faith Lutheran

Jose Granados, Beatty

William Grinsell, Reno

Marlon Harrison, Las Vegas

Isaiah Hayden, Canyon Springs

Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs

Jacob Isaia, Bishop Gorman

Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran

Eddie Morfin, Battle Mountain

Evan Moore, Reno

Ravaun Nibblett, Spring Mountain

Noah Norris, Centennial

Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs

Noah Smith, Lincoln County

Colby Thomas, Reno

Jeriel Thomas, Legacy

Kylen Ulrey, Bishop Gorman

Aubrey Washington, Legacy

Justin Watterson, Coronado

