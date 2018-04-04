13 times 51s baseball games were canceled in Las Vegas

Seven Major League Baseball games have been postponed in only six days of the season. Don’t expect the same to happen anytime soon in Las Vegas.

Cashman Field, seen during a rain delay in 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The baseball season is off to a snowy start.

Seven Major League Baseball games have been postponed in only six days of the season. The Star Tribune reported that Minnesota Twins staff were asked to bring snow shovels to work to get the field ready for their opening day.

Don’t expect the same to happen anytime soon in Las Vegas.

Only 13 games in the history of the 51s have been canceled because of weather-related reasons since the team’s creation in 1983:

1984: Four games were canceled during the 1984 season, three of them in July. All were credited to wet ground and problems with the field.

1991: Two games were canceled at Cashman Field, both in May. One was because of rain and one was due to a wind storm.

2008: An Aug. 25 game against Fresno was canceled due to a rainout.

2011: A power failure canceled a game versus Colorado Springs. Coincidentally, it was July 3, the last game before the holiday and the game where a fireworks show was scheduled. The fireworks show still happened without the baseball game.

2013: A game against Sacramento was canceled in July due to rain and wind.

2015: Albuquerque apparently brought the rain to Las Vegas in 2015. Two games against the Isotopes were canceled due to rain: one in April and one in July. Sewage backup in the 51s dugout threatened an August game against the El Paso Chihuahuas, but the teams played on.

2016: Two back-to-back games in 2016 were rained out at Cashman Field. Fresno came to town April 7-10 in 2016, but only played two games in the four-game series.

While sewage wasn’t enough to cancel a game at Cashman Field, rain proves to be the bane of Las Vegans’ existence.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.