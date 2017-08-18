2 Mexican baseball teams to play in Las Vegas next month

They will play on Sept. 22-23 at Cashman Field.

Fans arrive for a baseball game between the Las Vegas 51s and the Reno Aces at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The 51s will host the first-ever Mexican Baseball Fiesta next month at Cashman Field.

Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali will play two exhibition games on Sept. 22-23 in Las Vegas. Both games will take place at 7:05 p.m. with a post-game fireworks show on Sept. 22.

“We are excited to build off the success of MiLB’s ‘It’s Fun to Be a Fan Campaign’ that featured Las Vegas Reyes de Plata and to bring the Mexican Baseball Fiesta to Las Vegas,” 51s president Don Logan said. “We look forward to bringing this cultural event to town for the first-time ever. This is an event that we can promote for years to come.”

Tickets will go on sale at Sept. 5 at noon and tickets can be purchased either at the box office or online through Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $10.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.