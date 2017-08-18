ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

2 Mexican baseball teams to play in Las Vegas next month

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2017 - 1:40 pm
 

The 51s will host the first-ever Mexican Baseball Fiesta next month at Cashman Field.

Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali will play two exhibition games on Sept. 22-23 in Las Vegas. Both games will take place at 7:05 p.m. with a post-game fireworks show on Sept. 22.

“We are excited to build off the success of MiLB’s ‘It’s Fun to Be a Fan Campaign’ that featured Las Vegas Reyes de Plata and to bring the Mexican Baseball Fiesta to Las Vegas,” 51s president Don Logan said. “We look forward to bringing this cultural event to town for the first-time ever. This is an event that we can promote for years to come.”

Tickets will go on sale at Sept. 5 at noon and tickets can be purchased either at the box office or online through Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $10.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like