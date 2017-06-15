2017 All-State Baseball Team

P Jarrod Billig, Bishop Gorman: The senior left-hander went 7-2 with a save and a 2.15 ERA. He struck out 59 in 55 1/3 innings. Billig made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada first team. He has signed with Seattle University.

P Brett Brocoff, Desert Oasis: The senior right-hander was the named the Class 4A Southern Nevada Player of the Year. He went 6-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 49 innings. Brocoff also batted .421 with three homers and 37 RBIs and has signed with Utah.

P Bryce Moyle, Carson: The senior went 5-3 with a 2.24 ERA and was the 4A Northern Nevada Pitcher of the Year. He struck out 85 and allowed only 33 hits in 50 innings.

P Austin Whan, Reno: The senior right-hander went 6-0 with a 0.96 ERA. Whan held opponents to a .201 batting average in earning first-team All-Northern Nevada honors.

C Joe Fitzhugh, Arbor View: The senior batted .432 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. He also had 13 doubles and drew 20 walks while striking out just six times. He was selected to the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada first team and has signed with San Diego State.

C Josh Prizina, Spanish Springs: The senior was a first-team All-Northern Nevada selection. He batted .404 with four home runs and drew 24 walks in league games.

IF Dax Fellows, Silverado: The junior shortstop hit .430 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 30 runs. He also had six doubles and five triples in earning first-team All-Southern Nevada honors.

IF Nick Israel, Bishop Gorman: The senior second baseman hit .376 with nine doubles, six homers and 27 RBIs. He scored 44 runs and stole 12 bases as the leadoff man. Israel was a first-team All-Southern Nevada pick.

IF Tom Lichty, Galena: The senior second baseman was the Class 4A Northern Nevada Offensive Player of the Year. He hit .478 with 22 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 44 RBIs. Lichty scored 46 runs, and 34 of his 66 hits went for extra bases.

IF Jacob Rogers, Liberty: The senior shortstop hit .451 with three home runs and 26 RBIs for the Patriots. Rogers scored 33 runs and had 12 doubles and four triples. The first-team All-Southern Nevada pick has signed with UNLV.

IF Jack Wold, Basic: The senior first baseman batted .460 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs and 36 runs in leading the Wolves to a second consecutive state title. He had 13 doubles, drew 21 walks and struck out just six times. The UNLV signee was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year.

OF Jorel Hingada, Bishop Gorman: The senior center fielder batted .386 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and a team-high 49 runs. He also had eight doubles and five triples and 10 stolen bases. Hingada made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada first team.

OF Kyle Horton, Centennial: The senior hit .411 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 41 RBIs. He scored 36 runs and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada pick. Horton has signed with the College of Southern Nevada.

OF Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial: The sophomore right fielder batted .426 with a team-high seven home runs. He also had 37 runs, six doubles, two triples and drew 30 walks. Kryszczuk made the All-Southern Nevada first team.

OF Donta Williams, Legacy: The senior batted .452 with a team-high 32 runs in earning first-team All-Southern Nevada Honors. He had seven doubles and five triples and has signed with Arizona.

UT Christian Chamberlain, Reno: The Oregon State signee was the Class 4A Northern Nevada Player of the Year. He went 9-1 with a 1.06 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 59 innings, allowing 25 hits and 12 walks. He also batted .485 with six doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. Chamberlain stole 20 bases, scored 46 runs and only struck out six times.

UT Jaxson Otis, Spring Valley: The senior was a standout at shortstop and on the mound for the Grizzlies. He batted .415 with 14 doubles, four triples, four homers and a team-high 43 RBIs. He went 7-3 with a 2.35 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. Otis made the All-Southern Nevada first team as a pitcher and the second team as an infielder.

UT Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman: The junior led the Gaels with a .500 batting average, eight home runs and 47 RBIs. He also had 14 doubles, five triples and 10 stolen bases. Wells was the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year and a first-team All-Southern Nevada pick at catcher. He has committed to Arizona.

P Michael Davis, Bishop Manogue: The senior went 6-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 55 innings. He also hit .392 with four homers and 33 RBIs. Davis was a first-team All-Northern Nevada pick.

P Matt Gilbertson, Green Valley: The senior right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.54 ERA for the Sunrise League champs. He struck out 43 in 50 innings and made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada first team.

P Garrett Holden, Centennial: The junior right-hander went 6-2 with a 2.18 ERA in helping the Bulldogs to the Northwest League title. He struck out 37 in 51 1/3 innings in earning first team All-Southern Nevada honors.

P Michael Shy, Rancho: The senior left-hander was 8-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings to help the Rams advance to the Class 4A state tournament. He made the All-Southern Nevada second team.

C Anthony Cornwall, Moapa Valley: The senior hit .581 with five home runs and 35 RBIs to help the Pirates advance to the Class 3A state tournament. He had eight doubles, three triples and 26 stolen bases. He was the 3A Southern Region MVP.

C Roger Riley, Basic: The senior hit .394 with seven doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs and 29 runs to help the Wolves capture a second consecutive state championship. He was a second-team All-Southern Nevada pick. He has signed with the College of Southern Nevada.

IF Marlin Brucato, Spanish Springs: The senior was a first-team All-Northern Nevada pick at second base. He batted .427 with 12 doubles, four triples and 33 runs in league games.

IF John Gaughan, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore third baseman hit .393 with five home runs and 36 RBIs. He added 13 doubles and made the Class 4A All-Southern Nevada first team.

IF Garrett Giles, Basic: The junior third baseman hit .448 with 10 doubles, a homer and 30 RBIs to help the Wolves to a second straight state title. Giles was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

IF Jaret Godman, Palo Verde: The junior hit .467 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He also had 13 doubles and went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA. Godman made the All-Sunset Region second team. He has committed to Loyola Marymount.

IF Nelson Padilla, McQueen: The senior shortstop was the Class 4A Northern Nevada Defensive Player of the Year. he batted .396 with 12 doubles, three triples and three homers. Padilla drove in 32 runs and scored 32 runs.

OF Drew Clark, McQueen: The senior hit .394 with 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He had 28 RBIs and scored 22 runs for the Lancers and was selected to the Class 4A All-Northern Nevada first team.

OF Jon Jund, Spring Creek: The senior batted .528 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs. He scored a team-high 49 runs for the Class 3A state runners-up.

OF Jake McLean, Coronado: The junior center fielder hit .416 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 30 runs. He also had seven doubles and three triples. McLean was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection and has committed to UNLV.

OF Nick Rupp, Spring Valley: The senior center fielder hit .434 with 13 doubles, five triples and one home run in earning first-team All-Southern Nevada honors. He also went 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings and has signed with the College of Southern Nevada.

UT Jimmy Gamboa, Rancho: The junior led the Rams with a .436 average and 32 RBIs. He hit 12 doubles. On the mound, he went 2-2 with a save and a 3.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He made the All-Southern Nevada second team.

UT Richard Mascarenas, Durango: The senior batted .520 with 11 doubles, four triples, two homers and 22 RBIs. He stole 14 bases and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada pick.

UT Austin Wickham, Galena: The senior first baseman/pitcher batted cleanup for the Grizzlies, who finished second in the state. He went 8-1 with a 3.23 ERA and hit .315 with seven doubles, three triples, six homers and 36 RBIs. He was a first-team All-Northern Nevada pick as a pitcher.

First Team



Second Team

Coach of the Year

Scott Baker, Basic

The sixth-year coach guided the Wolves to their second consecutive state championship. Basic defeated Galena 16-6 in the Class 4A title game, and outscored opponents 71-15 to post a 7-0 playoff record.



Honorable Mention

Coda Abatti, Laughlin

A.J. Amelburu, Green Valley

Jonathan Bakken, Spring Valley

Haydn Brown, Douglas

Abel Carter, Carson

Ryan Charles, Bishop Manogue

Jay DeSoto, Bonanza

Trace Evans, Basic

Frankie Fitzgerald, Green Valley

Carter Gehlken, Green Valley

Anthony Guzman, Rancho

Kyle Hall, Coronado

Noah Hemphill, Coronado

Nick Hernandez, Bishop Gorman

Jacob Hubel, Boulder City

Zack Jensen, Damonte Ranch

Justin Lee, Shadow Ridge

Tanner Lewis, Palo Verde

Casey Miller, Spanish Springs

Kevin Pindel, Silverado

Jake Rogers, Centennial

Jordan Santos, Spanish Springs

Jack Sellinger, Spring Valley

Jerry Thomas, Damonte Ranch

Edarian Williams, Rancho

Michael Wong, Liberty

Tanner Wright, Centennial