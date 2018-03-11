5 things to know as Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas

Two of MLB’s best teams will be in Las Vegas next weekend when Big League Weekend returns to Cashman Field.
The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians will meet at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. March 18. The teams played in the 2016 World Series, which the Cubs won in seven games for their first title since 1908.
Here are five things to know before Big League Weekend:
Kris Bryant will be in town
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant returns to his hometown for the series.
The Bonanza High alumnus went 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs and two RBIs last year during Big League Weekend.
Bryant followed his 2016 MVP season by hitting .295 with 29 home runs and 162 hits in 151 games last season.
All-Stars on the field
We don’t know yet the rosters for the weekend series, but chances are you will see some quality players.
The Indians had five All Stars last season, including Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and star shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Along with Bryant, the Cubs brought Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber to Las Vegas last year.
Division favorites
The Indians won the American League Central each of the past two seasons. They lost to the Yankees in the American League Division Series last season.
The Cubs won the National League Central each of the past two seasons. They lost to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last season.
Both are favored to repeat as division winners.
World Series rematch
Sure, it’s spring training, but it will be fun to watch the two teams that played in one of the best World Series in recent memory.
The Cubs beat the Indians 8-7 in Game 7 in 2016 after Cleveland’s Rajai Davis tied the score 6-6 with a two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth inning.
After a 17-minute rain delay, the Cubs scored twice in the 10th to end their 108-year championship drought.
Cashman Field finale
Construction on Las Vegas Ballpark is underway, and it’s scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2019 season.
That would make this the final Big League Weekend at Cashman Field.
But it won’t be the final Big League Weekend. In fact, there’s talk about expanding it to four games at the new ballpark.
Big League Weekend
Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians
When: 4:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. March 18
Where: Cashman Field