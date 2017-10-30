ad-fullscreen
51s begin 2018 season against El Paso Chihuahuas

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2017 - 4:21 pm
 

The 51s will begin the 2018 season by hosting El Paso for a five-game series, starting on April 5, the Pacific Coast League team announced Monday.

The season, which will be their last affiliated with the New York Mets, will end Sept. 3, their last day at Cashman Field. The team is scheduled to move into a new ballpark in Summerlin with a new Major Leauge Baseball affiliate.

The team will host its “Fireworks Extravaganza,” on July 3 against Salt Lake and will have its traditional promotions, including Budweiser Dollar Beer Nights, throughout the season. A full promotional schedule will be relased at a later date.

Fans can buy season tickets and ticket packages by calling the 51s office (702-943-7200). Tickets for individual games go on sale in March.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

