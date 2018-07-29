51s clubhouse feeling the impact of trade deadline

The 51s clubhouse has already seen a couple changes in recent days as a result of the July 31 trade deadline. There could be more coming.

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Bobby Wahl (32) takes the field before the start of a baseball game against the Nashville Sounds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

The 51s clubhouse has already seen a couple changes in recent days as a result of the July 31 trade deadline.

There could be more coming.

As of Sunday, the parent New York Mets had already made two trades. They appear likely to stay active as sellers.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and sometimes it’s quiet and sometimes it’s very active,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “The Mets situation … they’ve got some good top pitchers in the game that a lot of people want but we’ve got to make sure we get the right pieces back.”

While the Mets don’t appear likely to trade starters Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard, their first two trades have already impacted the 51s.

Last week, the Mets dealt closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics for a pair of minor leaguers.

One, Bobby Wahl, has slotted into the 51s bullpen. Between Las Vegas and Nashville, Wahl boasts a 2.25 ERA in 37 games this season across 44 innings. He picked up 11 saves with the Sounds and figures to get some save opportunities with the 51s.

Over the weekend, the Mets dealt infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies. That spurred the callup of 51s shortstop Luis Guillorme to the majors and Levi Michael from Double-A to Triple-A. Michael, a former first-round pick of the Twins in 2011, collected a pair of hits on Saturday in his first game with the 51s.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler reportedly has drawn trade interest as has catcher Devin Mesoraco, among others.

More trades could spell more changes in the 51s clubhouse, whether it’s players being called up or new acquisitions.

“The whole preparation here is about playing for the Mets in the big leagues so we’re preparing them,” DeFrancesco said. “They know that if there’s an opportunity, an injury or trade, they have to be ready.”

Two nearing return

Whether or not new faces join the 51s within the next week, a couple familiar faces are nearing a return.

Outfielder Bryce Brentz (.271, seven home runs, 21 RBIs), who suffered a fracture in early May after fouling a ball off his foot, has begun a rehab assignment and DeFrancesco said he could join the team when it heads to Omaha on Tuesday.

Pitcher Logan Taylor (1-1, 5.67 ERA), who has been dealing with an elbow issue, could also join the team on the upcoming road trip, DeFrancesco said.

Meanwhile, second baseman Gavin Cecchini (.294, 2 HR, 9 RBIs) remains sidelined with a foot injury. DeFrancecso said Cecchini, who is at the Mets’ facility in Florida, hadn’t started baseball activities. Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera (.254, 0 HR, 4 RBIs) is out with an oblique strain with no timetable for his return.

Reliever Eric Hanhold (0-1, 9.00 ERA), who is also dealing with an oblique issue, has thrown a simulated game and is expected to throw another on Monday before the team assesses where he’s at.

Upcoming at Cashman

The 51s conclude their home series against the Memphis Redbirds on Monday. They will offer select food items at a discounted price as part of Smith’s Value Menu Monday.

After Tuesday’s off day, the 51s will head to the Midwest to take on the Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs before returning to Cashman Field on Aug. 9.

More 51s: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @ RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.