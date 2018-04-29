51s defeat Albuquerque for fourth consecutive victory, 7-5

The 51s came to Albuquerque, New Mexico, riding a five-game losing streak. But now Las Vegas is a win from a five-game sweep after beating the Isotopes 7-5 on Saturday.

51s infielder Gavin Cecchini during the 51s media day at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

They had lost six of seven on their last homestand and just had been swept by El Paso.

But now Las Vegas is a win from a five-game sweep after beating Albuquerque 7-5 on Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

“It seems the guys are starting to come around,” 51s manager Tony DeFrancesco said.

Las Vegas (9-14) struck first again. Gavin Cecchini tripled to begin the game and scored on a ground-out by the next batter, Zach Borenstein.

The next five batters reached base against Albuquerque starter Brett Oberholtzer, with the four hits and one walk producing two runs.

The Isotopes (8-15) responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, which was unearned because of an error on Cecchini.

But Albuquerque never gained enough traction off 51s starter Chris Flexen to come back from the first-inning deficit.

Las Vegas padded its lead in the fifth, scoring two runs on Borenstein’s sixth home run. The 51s added another on Ty Kelly’s bases-loaded walk.

The top of the order — Cecchini, Borenstein and Bryce Brentz — each had two hits and scored twice, with Borenstein driving in three.

“The top of the order really swung the bat well,” DeFrancesco said. “Six hits between them. Cecchini has been really solid as a leadoff guy, hitting the ball consistently. Borenstein also has the ability to drive the ball to the left side. Brentz hit the ball hard all day.”

That was enough for Flexen, who gave up three runs — two earned — in 5 2/3 innings.

“He competed well,” DeFrancesco said. “He executed some really good changeups and breaking balls. He made pitches when he had to. He got in trouble a couple innings, but he battled out of it.”

Flexen left with two on and two out after giving up a run in the sixth. The inherited runner scored on Drew Weeks’ double off Tim Peterson to bring the Isotopes within 6-3.

Albuquerque scored two runs off Kyle Regnault in the eighth to make it 6-5, but the 51s scored once in the ninth after an error. Drew Smith then picked up his first Triple-A save.

“It seems like the guys are starting to gel a little bit,” DeFrancesco said. “I think our bullpen is in order a little bit better right now.”

