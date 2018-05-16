51s give up 5 home runs in loss to Isotopes

The 51s gave up five home runs to the Albuquerque Isotopes en route to a 10-3 Pacific Coast League loss Tuesday at Cashman Field.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco signals his batter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Ryan McMahon and Mike Tauchman each went deep twice and Tom Murphy recorded the fifth home run for the Isotopes. Albuquerque (20-20) collected 12 hits and Las Vegas (16-24) had six.

Las Vegas starter Vance Worley had a rough outing, allowing nine earned runs, nine hits and three walks in 4⅔ innings of work. The four combined home runs by McMahon and Tauchman came off Worley (0-3).

Isotopes pitcher Antonio Senzatela (2-0) went five innings to collect the win. He had a stat line of three earned runs, five hits and six strikeouts.

The 51s, who sported Los Reyes de Plata uniforms Tuesday, went 4-4 on the homestand as they go into an off day Wednesday before traveling to Tacoma for a four-game series starting Thursday.

“I think for the first time (this season) we went 4-4 in a homestand, so that was one positive,” 51s manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “We tried to win the series today, got off to an early 3-1 lead, but unfortunately Worley didn’t have it.

“The off day will help and we should have a fresh bullpen heading into Tacoma and Sacramento.”

On Tuesday, Las Vegas placed second baseman Gavin Cecchini on the seven-day disabled list that is retroactive to May 11. Cecchini injured his foot May 9 and felt pain during a workout Monday.

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that the team placed pitcher Jerry Blevins on the paternity list. The move kept pitcher Buddy Baumann in New York after being optioned to Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Mets also recalled pitcher Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas and optioned Corey Oswalt to the 51s. Oswalt is expected to start for Las Vegas on Friday at Tacoma.

DeFrancesco said pitcher Scott Copeland will be sent to Double-A Binghamton.

