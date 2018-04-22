51s lose big again at home, falling to El Paso, 13-4

The 51s have had little success against El Paso early this season and Saturday wasn’t much different as they dropped their seventh game of 10 to the Chihuahuas on Saturday night at Cashman Field, a 13-4 defeat.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco signals his batter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

The 51s started their season by hosting the Chihuahuas for five games. After a quick trip to Albuquerque, they then headed to El Paso for four games.

Fast forward four more games and the 51s were again hosting El Paso (12-5), this time for the first of a three-game set.

“They’re a good hitting team. Hands down,” starter Drew Gagnon said. “They’re a great hitting team but I feel like we can outpitch them every day of the week. It’s just not going our way right now.”

For the third straight game — and fourth time in five days — the 51s (5-12) gave up 10 or more runs in a game.

“Just not getting any quality at-bats, leaving guys in scoring position with less than two outs,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “We had a ballgame going into the seventh inning and we gave up (seven) runs in the top of the ninth so we definitely still have got to make some adjustments. The defense has been playing good baseball but we’re giving way too many runs up a game and it’s hard to keep fighting back.”

The 51s had a lead very briefly, scoring first in the bottom of the first inning as Zach Borenstein singled to center to plate Patrick Biondi.

But that lead was short-lived.

Las Vegas fell behind in the next inning and never regained the lead.

Raffy Lopez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and three more runners crossed the plate on home run from starting pitcher Walker Lockett which came right after the 51s had intentionally walked left fielder Shane Peterson.

“I took the at-bat with the pitcher as an easy out,” Gagnon said. “With two outs, I intentionally walked him. I assumed he was going to get out and it backfired on me completely. That can’t happen. Everyone knows that and it just turned around and bit me in the butt and that’s all that happened (but) I did a good job, I thought, of bouncing back.”

Gagnon wound up throwing five innings and gave up four runs while striking out six.

Though Las Vegas never regained the lead, his outing was enough to keep his team in the game.

“I think he’s going to be one of our best pitchers here in the long run,” DeFrancesco said. “He competes very well. Six strikeouts. Unfortunately, the one mistake cost him.”

Las Vegas had cut the lead to just two runs in the seventh with another Borenstein RBI single, but fell completely out of the game as the bullpen imploded.

Drew Smith gave up six runs in the ninth on three hits and three walks while Jamie Callahan gave up a run on a pair of hits and let three inherited runners score.

“They’re young. Smitty and Callahan (are) guys that just early stages of their career and development. Fastball command is something that they both definitely (have) to improve on. The make of the bullpen, there are some quality arms coming at you. A lot of the guys are throwing in the mid-90s,” DeFrancesco said. “…It’s just a matter of time for these guys to start pounding the zone and trusting their stuff because really, we’re not getting beat by the ballpark,” DeFrancesco said. “It’s just we’re falling behind and not executing pitches.”

