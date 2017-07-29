51s lose pitchers’ duel at Nashville

Three Nashville Sounds pitchers held 51s to six hits and beat Las Vegas 1-0 in a pitching duel on Friday at First Tennessee Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

It’s been this kind of season for the 51s.

They get an outstanding pitching performance, only to be topped by an even better one on the other side.

Michael Brady, Bobby Wahl (1-1) and Corey Walter shared the duties for the Sounds, combining to strike out 13 Las Vegas batters.

Walter picked up his first save, but the 51s made him work for it with back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth inning by Kevin Plawecki and Travis Taijeron. The 51s’ Josh Rodriguez, though, struck out looking to end the game.

Las Vegas’ lack of offensive production spoiled a strong outing by 51s starter Mitch Atkins (2-5). He gave up five hits and one run over seven innings, while also striking out eight batters.

Nashville scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jaff Decker opened the inning with a triple to center field, and then Yairo Munoz flew out to center to drive in the run.

Taijeron and Dominic Smith each went 2-for-4 for the 51s, and Smith had a double.

The was the eighth loss in nine games for the 51s.

Up next

Who: Colorado Springs at 51s

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

Starters: Brandon Woodruff (6-5, 4.79 ERA) vs. Jonathan Albaladejo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Next five

Sunday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

The Mets optioned right-handed pitcher Tyler Pill to Las Vegas after activating Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list. Pill most recently pitched Wednesday in San Diego, so he is expected to be eased back into the rotation.

