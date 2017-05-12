51s roster sees shakeup

51s pitcher Adam Wilk (33) pitches to Albuquerque in the fourth during a game at Cashman Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The 51s roster has seen major shakeups in the last few days.

On Sunday, Adam Wilk was called up to the New York Mets to fill in for Matt Harvey, who the team suspended for three games.

After one start, Wilk, who was a starter for the 51s, was designated for assignment and picked up by the Minnesota Twins.

Reliever Tim Peterson was promoted from Double-A Binghamton that day for Wilk. Thursday, he was sent back down.

On Monday, outfielder Victor Cruzado came off the disabled list. The same day, second baseman Gavin Cecchini was added to the Major League Taxi Squad in case the Mets decided to put Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list.

They didn’t, which meant Cecchini was added back to the 51s’ roster on Thursday.

Wednesday, the 51s sent Arnaldo Berrios to Single-A Brooklyn.

When Harvey’s suspension was over, the Mets sent down Josh Smoker.

Also Thursday, Cory Burns was sent back down to Double-A while Alberto Baldonado was called up.

So, to sum it up, Cecchini, Cruzado, Smoker and Baldonado are in Las Vegas while Wilk, Berrios, Burns and Peterson no longer are.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.