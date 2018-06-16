51s trounced by Sky Sox, 15-2

Nate Orf homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox topped the Las Vegas 51s 15-2 on Friday.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco, right, walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nate Orf homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox topped the Las Vegas 51s 15-2 on Friday.

Jett Bandy homered and doubled with three RBIs and two runs for Col. Springs.

Col. Springs scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it exploded for eight runs, including two-run home runs by Bandy and Tyrone Taylor.

Col. Springs starter Aaron Wilkerson (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter P.J. Conlon (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.