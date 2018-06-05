A look back at recent Mets’ top draft picks

With the sixth pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night, the Mets selected outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Waukesha West High School in Wisconsin.

While he won’t ever play for the 51s if he sticks with the organization — the Mets are moving their Triple-A to Syracuse, New York, next season — here’s a look at general manager Sandy Alderson’s other No. 1 picks, some of whom played or currently play in Las Vegas.

2011: Brandon Nimmo, OF, 13 overall: Nimmo played for the 51s for parts of four seasons, including one game this season. He was second in the Pacific Coast League in hitting at .352 in 2016 and this year with the Mets, he’s taken advantage of injuries to start to earn himself more consistent playing time. Currently, he’s slashing .276/.421/.559.

2011: Michael Fulmer, RHP, 44 overall: Fulmer was shipped to Detroit as part of the trade for Yoenis Cespedes in 2015. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and an All-Star in 2017. This year he is 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 12 starts.

2012: Gavin Cecchini, 2B, 12 overall: Cecchini has been with the 51s for most of the last three years, playing briefly with the Mets in 2016 and 2017. He is currently on the disabled list but was hitting .294 with 32 hits in 30 games with Las Vegas before his injury.

2012: Kevin Plawecki, C, 35 overall: Plawecki is another guy who has spent plenty of time in Las Vegas, bouncing back and forth between the majors and minors over the last few years. He first reached Triple-A in 2014 and has been with the 51s for parts of each season since then, playing in four games with the 51s on a rehab assignment this year. He is hitting .189 right now with the Mets in 12 games this season after an injury forced him to miss some time.

2013: Dominic Smith, 1B, 11 overall: Smith first reached Triple-A last season and excelled at the level, hitting .330 with 151 hits in 114 games. He got called up at the end of last season and briefly was called up this year, but has spent most of the season in Triple-A where he is hitting .260. Smith has an excellent glove at first base, but the Mets have been trying him out in the outfield a few times a week in the past month.

2014: Michael Conforto, OF, 10 overall: Conforto skipped Triple-A on his way up to the majors but did play for the 51s briefly in 2016. He was an All-Star last season and after season-ending shoulder surgery in 2017, he is hitting .238 with seven home runs in 48 games with the Mets this year.

2015: No first-round pick.

2016: Justin Dunn, RHP, 19 overall: After good results in his first professional season, Dunn posted a 5.00 ERA in 20 games in 2017 at Class-A Advanced St. Lucie. Through Monday afternoon, Dunn was 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA at that same level this season.

2016: Anthony Kay, LHP, 31 overall: Kay underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2017 season. This year, he is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA at Class-A Columbia.

2017: David Peterson, LHP, 20 overall: Peterson has been solid at Class-A Columbia this season, posting a 1.93 ERA through eight starts. He is often regarded as the Mets’ top pitching prospect.

