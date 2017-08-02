Amed Rosario records first major league hit in Mets loss

Former Las Vegas 51 Amed Rosario got his first big league hit and turned in several solid defensive plays in his MLB debut, but a misplay by the new Mets shortstop helped the Colorado Rockies to a win on Tuesday night.

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, front, catches the throw to force out Colorado Rockies' DJ Le Mahieu at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Nolan Arenado to end the bottom of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker backs up the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets' Amed Rosario follows through on a single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, hugs Nolan Arenado after Arenado's single drove in Blackmon with the winning run, off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado follows through on a single that scored Charlie Blackmon with the winning run off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles duringw the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado watches his single that drove in Charlie Blackmon with the winning run, off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario waits for his turn in the cage during batting practice for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets' Jose Reyes, left, congratulates Amed Rosario, who had a hit in his debut in the majors, off Colorado Rockies reliever Scott Oberg duirng the eighth inning of the baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Former Las Vegas 51 Amed Rosario got his first big league hit and turned in several solid defensive plays in his MLB debut, but a misplay by the new Mets shortstop helped the Colorado Rockies to a win on Tuesday night.

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Colorado a 5-4 victory over New York.

Charlie Blackmon crashed into the center-field fence for an outstanding catch that ended the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, the Rockies took advantage of a Rosario’s misplay.

Blackmon drew a leadoff walk from Hansel Robles (6-2) and DJ LeMahieu followed with an infield single off the glove of Rosario, unable to make the backhand play after initially breaking toward second base with Blackmon running on the pitch.

Arenado reached out and looped a single to center that scored Blackmon.

Mike Dunn (3-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win.

Rosario got his first major league hit in the eighth. Jay Bruce hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Chris Rusin in the eighth to give the Mets a 4-3 lead, but the Rockies came right back in their half to tie it on Carlos Gonzalez’s RBI single.

With the Rockies trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Blackmon singled and LeMahieu doubled off starter Steven Matz to begin the inning. Arenado worked the count full before connecting for his 24th home run, driving it over the right-center fence into the Mets’ bullpen.

New York evened the score with an unearned run in the seventh when pinch-hitter Jose Reyes reached on a strikeout and passed ball and later scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

The Rockies struggled to get their offense going early against Matz, who pitched into the sixth and allowed three runs on six hits. They went without a hit until Trevor Story beat out an infield single with one out in the fifth.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jeff Hoffman walked leadoff man Michael Conforto, and Yoenis Cespedes doubled to drive him home.

Bruce added an RBI double in the sixth.

Hoffman went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Reyes, hit on his left arm by a pitch Sunday in Seattle, was feeling much better after resting on the Mets’ off day Monday. Reyes is expected to see additional time at third base and second base following Rosario’s arrival from Triple-A.

Rockies: The Colorado debut of catcher Jonathan Lucroy, acquired Sunday in a trade with the Texas Rangers, was put on hold. He was scratched from the lineup because of a stomach illness. … LHP Jake McGee, on the 10-day disabled list because of a mid-back strain, had a clean MRI. He’s slated to play catch Wednesday and is hopeful he’ll be able to return when he’s eligible to be reinstated late next week.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Chris Flexen (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is set to make his second career start after going three innings and giving up four runs while taking the loss in his big league debut last Thursday at San Diego.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-11, 4.78) has enjoyed success in previous outings against New York, going 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in six career starts vs. the Mets.