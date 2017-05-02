Baseball Winter Meetings coming back to Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Baseball’s Winter Meetings will return to Las Vegas in 2018 at Mandalay Bay.

The meetings, where major- and minor-league baseball executives gather to discuss issues and possible deals, also were in Las Vegas in 2008. As for next year’s Winter Meetings, those will take place the week of Dec. 9.

“The baseball Winter Meetings provide great exposure for Mandalay Bay, MGM Resorts and Las Vegas in general,” said Daniel Rush, vice president of global sports and events sales for MGM Resorts International. “All the networks will broadcast live from our host property.”

Also, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics will hold its annual convention in 2020 and 2022, also at Mandalay Bay. The 2020 convention will be the week of June 7 and the week of June 26 in 2022.

“NACDA is part of our strategy of over the years of lobbying the NCAA to have championship events in Las Vegas,” Rush said. “The hope is by having the ADs here, it will be a major factor to bring championship events to the city.”

The NCAA does not allow championship events to be played in Las Vegas, but there has been in a movement to change the rule.

