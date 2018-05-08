Big inning helps 51s avoid sweep

As one of the top offenses in the Pacific Coast League, the Salt Lake Bees are used to putting up bunches of runs in an inning. That’s what it took from the 51s on Monday to finally beat Salt Lake.

51s infielder Luis Guillorme during the 51s media day at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

As one of the top offenses in the Pacific Coast League, the Salt Lake Bees are used to putting up bunches of runs in an inning.

That’s what it took from the 51s on Monday to finally beat Salt Lake, salvaging the series finale at Smith’s Ballpark 10-8 thanks to a seven-run sixth inning.

“It was a nice win. We needed it,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “We had a big inning in the sixth. We scored seven runs. It was nice to watch some of these guys put together some quality at-bats.”

Las Vegas pitchers struggled all night with control, walking 12 batters in the game.

But Salt Lake (20-12) walked six of their own and the 51s (12-20) took advantage of their free passes, four which came from reliever Ralston Cash, in their big inning.

Cash walked the first three batters he faced and after retiring Phillip Evans, he walked one more, cutting the Bees’ lead to two runs.

Las Vegan Taylor Cole was summoned from the Salt Lake bullpen to face new 51s’ addition Cody Asche, who made him pay by tripling to drive in three runs and give the 51s a 7-6 lead.

“We were lucky,” DeFrancesco said. “… There were four walks in that inning. We scored a run to get us going and then Asche got a pitch over the plate. He hit a triple to right so we did make (the walks) hurt.”

Las Vegas scored three more runs in the inning on RBI hits from Matt den Dekker (single), Luis Guillorme (triple) and Dominic Smith (single) to take a 10-6 lead.

The two teams had each scored in the first inning before the 51s took a lead in the third with Guillorme’s first home run of the year, a two-run shot.

The Bees responded with three runs of their own in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the lead against 51s starter Drew Gagnon, who gave up six total runs in his four-plus innings pitched.

Gagnon gave up five hits and walked six but took a no-decision as the 51s responded in the sixth.

“I think (Gagnon) left his emotions on his sleeve today. That was the team he played for last year, Salt Lake,” DeFrancesco said. “I think he was a little amped up for them. He kind of overthrew and kind of got frustrated out there when things weren’t going his way. It just escalated into erratic command. He couldn’t get his offspeed pitches over.”

Las Vegas never trailed after that, though the Bees did make it close, adding a run in the eighth and one in the ninth.

They left the tying run on base as Tim Peterson nailed down his first save of the season.

“We kept fighting to try to stay out of the big inning,” DeFrancesco said. “They got to us early. Luckily late in the game, they only scored a couple single runs in the eighth and the ninth inning.”

Injury update

Outfielder Bryce Brentz was placed on the disabled list on Monday after fouling a ball off his foot the day before.

DeFrancesco said he suffered a fracture between his big toe and his second toe.

Brentz is currently on crutches and in a walking boot and DeFrancesco said the injury generally takes 4-6 weeks to heal.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.