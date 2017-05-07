Blake Beavan allows 10 runs, loses in 51s debut at Albuquerque

Blake Beavan, shown while with the Seattle Mariners in 2014, gave up 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings in losing his 51s debut to Albuquerque on Saturday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Blake Beavan was rocked in his first start with the 51s in an 11-5 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Beavan was hit early and often, allowing 10 runs (nine earned), as Las Vegas (14-16) fell into a hole in the first inning. He also struggled with his control, at one point walking four straight.

“He didn’t have command,” 51s manager Pedro Lopez said. “His first at-bat, he got a base hit up the middle, and he kind of got jammed, and I think that kind of hurt his hand, and he had a tough time getting a good grip.”

Albuquerque (15-14) scored one in the first, two in the second, three in the fourth and four in the fifth off Beavan, who was signed by the New York Mets last week after starting the season in the Mexican League, where he was 1-0 with a 3.79 ERA.

Beavan (0-1) allowed 10 hits and walked five in 4 1/3 innings. He also had two hits in two at-bats.

Las Vegas chipped away at the lead in the middle innings, scoring their first run in the fourth on Desmond Jennings’ RBI single. They added two in the fifth on Gavin Cecchini’s RBI single and a throwing error by starter Luis Niebla that scored Josh Rodriguez.

Phillip Evans and Jeff Glenn each drove in a run in the sixth inning for Las Vegas.

“We’ve got to bounce back (Sunday),” Lopez said. “It’s a short turnaround.”

