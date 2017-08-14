Blue Sox advance to American Legion World Series championship game

The Blue Sox escaped two late-inning jams and rallied with five runs in the ninth inning to beat Bryant (Arkansas) 7-3 in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series baseball tournament in Shelby, North Carolina.

Martin Money of Midland Mich. safely lands under the tag of Southern Nevada Blue Sox's Jack-Thomas Wold (19) during the game 10 of The American Legion World Series on Sunday, August 13, 2017 in Shelby, N.C.. Photo by Matt Roth/The American Legion.

Schools were back in session for Clark County School District on Monday, but the Southern Nevada Blue Sox weren’t ready to let their summer end.

The Blue Sox (56-9) will play in the championship game at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU.

