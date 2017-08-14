ad-fullscreen
Blue Sox advance to American Legion World Series championship game

By Justin Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 4:06 pm
 

Schools were back in session for Clark County School District on Monday, but the Southern Nevada Blue Sox weren’t ready to let their summer end.

The Blue Sox escaped two late-inning jams and rallied with five runs in the ninth inning to beat Bryant (Arkansas) 7-3 in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series baseball tournament in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Blue Sox (56-9) will play in the championship game at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

