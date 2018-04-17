Bryce Harper breaks bat on 406-ft home run — VIDEO

In a startling display, former Las Vegas High slugger Bryce Harper broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — This was shear power by Bryce Harper.

In a startling display, the Washington Nationals slugger broke his bat into two pieces, yet still hit a long home run Monday night against the New York Mets.

Harper’s bat shattered just above his hands, and the barrel helicoptered into the high, protective netting behind home plate on the first base side.

Benny "The Jet" busted the guts out of a baseball… Roy Hobbs had light-tower power… Bryce Harper hit a 406-ft BROKEN BAT home run. pic.twitter.com/v1ReLAklGM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 16, 2018

The ball sailed far over the wall in right center at Citi Field. Harper, a product of Las Vegas High School and the College of Southern Nevada, hit his major league-leading eighth home run, a solo shot in the first inning on a 95 mph fastball from Jacob deGrom. Statcast projected the homer at 406 feet.

As Harper rounded the bases, first base coach Tim Bogar picked up the few inches of lumber left in the former NL MVP’s batting gloves and handed it to a bat boy.

On his way back to the dugout, Harper playfully pulled up his sleeve to show his biceps.