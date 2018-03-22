51s/Baseball

Chaparral erupts late for 11-1 baseball win over Pahrump Valley

March 21, 2018 - 8:34 pm
 
Chaparral baseball coach David Soto lectured his players about their poor at-bats against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have a good day offensively,” he said.

Still good enough to clobber the Trojans.

Chaparral came to life in the final three innings en route to an 11-1 home win. Alfredo Ramirez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and James Cobian, Rodney Elosegui and Christian Calzada drove in two runs apiece.

Starter Talon Green was masterful in four innings for the Cowboys, allowing only a solo home run to Ian MacRae. Antonio Vara relieved Green in the fourth inning and threw two scoreless innings.

“It was basically putting the ball in play,” Soto said. “We just say its contagious. We just need one person to start it, one person and the second to follow up. It usually becomes a domino affect. That’s the way it’s been this year.”

The Cowboys struggled to put the ball in play in the first three innings and trailed 1-0 after MacRae cleared the left-field fence in the third. They then loaded the bases in the fourth, and Cobian triggered a four-run inning with an RBI single.

Ramirez broke out of an early-season slump with a two-run double in the fifth, and Chaparral built a lead until Calzada ended the game in the sixth with a two-run single.

“We had runners getting on base, and most of the time we did what we were supposed to,” Ramirez said. “It didn’t happen every single at-bat, but we got enough that we still won.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon.

