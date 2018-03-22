Chaparral erupts late for 11-1 baseball win over Pahrump Valley

Chaparral baseball coach David Soto lectured his players about their poor at-bats against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.
“We didn’t have a good day offensively,” he said.
Still good enough to clobber the Trojans.
Chaparral came to life in the final three innings en route to an 11-1 home win. Alfredo Ramirez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and James Cobian, Rodney Elosegui and Christian Calzada drove in two runs apiece.
Starter Talon Green was masterful in four innings for the Cowboys, allowing only a solo home run to Ian MacRae. Antonio Vara relieved Green in the fourth inning and threw two scoreless innings.
“It was basically putting the ball in play,” Soto said. “We just say its contagious. We just need one person to start it, one person and the second to follow up. It usually becomes a domino affect. That’s the way it’s been this year.”
The Cowboys struggled to put the ball in play in the first three innings and trailed 1-0 after MacRae cleared the left-field fence in the third. They then loaded the bases in the fourth, and Cobian triggered a four-run inning with an RBI single.
Ramirez broke out of an early-season slump with a two-run double in the fifth, and Chaparral built a lead until Calzada ended the game in the sixth with a two-run single.
“We had runners getting on base, and most of the time we did what we were supposed to,” Ramirez said. “It didn’t happen every single at-bat, but we got enough that we still won.”
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon.
Wednesday’s highlights
Baseball
— Kian Wilbur lined a single to left field to score Zach Simon with one out in the ninth inning and help Centennial to a 5-4 home win over Arbor View. He finished 3-for-5
— Lasith Narasinghe was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs to lead Cimarron-Memorial to an 8-4 home win over Faith Lutheran.
— Tech’s Gabe Kermode was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs in a 23-2 home win over Cheyenne.
Softball
— Cheyenne’s Madelynn Kennedy fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs, four walks and four RBIs in a 12-0 win at Tech.
— Lily Osman homered, doubled, drove in five runs and scored three to power Boulder City to an 11-0 home win over Mojave in five innings.
— Noa Bowie went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for Del Sol in a 15-0 home win over Sunrise Mountain.