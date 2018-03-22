Chaparral erupts late for 11-1 baseball win over Pahrump Valley

Chaparral scored all its runs in the final three innings en route to an 11-1 home victory over Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Chaparral's Alfredo Ramirez slides safely into home as Pahrump Valley catcher Perry Hirschi 28 waves off the throw in the fourth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral shortstop James Cobian throws to first after forcing out Pahrump Valley baserunner Chase McDaniel in the first inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Pahrump Valley's Ian MacRae forces out Chaparral baserunner Cannon Greene in the first inning of their baseball game at at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral shortstop James Cobian tries to tag out Pahrump Valley baserunner Nico Velazquez (42) who is safe at second base in the second inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral shortstop James Cobian fields the throw as Pahrump Valley baserunner Bradda Costa slides safely into second base in the second inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Pahrump Valley's Ian MacRae is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against Chaparral at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Pahrump Valley's Ian MacRae fields the throw as Chaparral's Jacob Mauro slides safely into second base in the fourth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral players wave their rally caps during a baseball game against Pahrump Valley at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Pahrump Valley center fielder Nico Velazquez misses a fly ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Chaparral at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral's Alfredo Ramirez catches a fly ball against Pahrump Valley in the fifth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral's James Cobian bobbles the ball as Pahrump Valley baserunner Ian MacRae is safe on second base in the fifth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral's Jacob Mauro (26) slides safely into second base as Pahrump Valley shortstop Ian MacRae (8) fields the throw in the fifth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral's Rodney Elosegui slides safely into home as Pahrump Valley catcher Perry Hirschi (28) fields the throw in the fourth inning of their baseball game at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 21, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Chaparral baseball coach David Soto lectured his players about their poor at-bats against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have a good day offensively,” he said.

Still good enough to clobber the Trojans.

Chaparral came to life in the final three innings en route to an 11-1 home win. Alfredo Ramirez was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and James Cobian, Rodney Elosegui and Christian Calzada drove in two runs apiece.

Starter Talon Green was masterful in four innings for the Cowboys, allowing only a solo home run to Ian MacRae. Antonio Vara relieved Green in the fourth inning and threw two scoreless innings.

“It was basically putting the ball in play,” Soto said. “We just say its contagious. We just need one person to start it, one person and the second to follow up. It usually becomes a domino affect. That’s the way it’s been this year.”

The Cowboys struggled to put the ball in play in the first three innings and trailed 1-0 after MacRae cleared the left-field fence in the third. They then loaded the bases in the fourth, and Cobian triggered a four-run inning with an RBI single.

Ramirez broke out of an early-season slump with a two-run double in the fifth, and Chaparral built a lead until Calzada ended the game in the sixth with a two-run single.

“We had runners getting on base, and most of the time we did what we were supposed to,” Ramirez said. “It didn’t happen every single at-bat, but we got enough that we still won.”

