County OKs building of new Las Vegas 51s stadium in Summerlin

Clark County commissioners Wednesday gave the Howard Hughes Corp. permission to build a proposed 10,000-seat baseball stadium in Downtown Summerlin.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Howard Hughes Corporation.

“This is a big green light in the project,” company spokesman and vice president Tom Warden said after the meeting. “We could be moving dirt as early as late December or early January.”

The Las Vegas Ballpark will be the new home of Las Vegas 51s Triple-A minor league team.

During their zoning meeting Wednesday, county commissioners unanimously granted the ballpark project a use permit.

A waiver was also awarded so the Howard Hughes Corp. can begin grading the site before the approval of off-site improvement plans and the recording of a final map. The company must have $5 million insurance in exchange.

The stadium’s onsite parking was reduced to 2,050 spaces, less than half of what would typically be required by the county. Another 930 offsite parking spaces within walking distance of the ballpark will be provided through nearby areas of Downtown Summerlin.

Warden said Howard Hughes Corp. hopes to open the baseball park in time for the 2019 spring season.

“Its an aggressive schedule, but if all goes well it will be ‘play ball’ in 2019,” Warden said.

