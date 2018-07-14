Crismatt throws six scoreless innings in 51s win

Nabil Crismatt, in just his second start at Triple-A, tossed six scoreless innings in the 51s’ 12-0 win over Albuquerque on Friday night at Cashman Field.

The Las Vegas 51s play at Cashman Field. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There wasn’t an inning Friday night that Nabil Crismatt didn’t have to deal with at least one baserunner.

But every time the righty needed to make a pitch, he delivered, getting himself a strikeout or ground out.

And so Crismatt, in just his second start at Triple-A, tossed six scoreless innings in the 51s’ 12-0 win over Albuquerque on Friday night at Cashman Field.

He gave up seven hits, walked two batters and hit two, but worked out of the trouble, most notably in the second inning.

“When I got bases loaded, I just think to throw my pitches where I want to locate (them), try to get ground balls, a double play or whatever,” Crismatt said. “That happened so I’m happy for that.”

After a hit batsman, a walk and a single, Crismatt composed himself and got two Isotopes (44-47) to ground back to him, getting both runners at home before a lineout ended the frame.

“I think he does have a pretty good changeup and good offspeed and actually knows how to pitch for a guy just coming up here,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “He got himself into trouble, bases loaded nobody out. Had an easy comebacker. He didn’t execute the play at home but another comebacker right after that so he got out of a tough situation and after that kind of settled down and made some quality pitches.”

After him, Kyle Regnault, Gerson Bautista and Paul Sewald each threw a scoreless inning.

“To get a shutout here in Vegas, that’s hard to do,” DeFrancesco said. “You’ve got to give our pitchers credit today.”

They had more than enough run support behind them, starting early on. Leadoff hitter Jeff McNeil provided a spark for the 51s (44-48) in bottom of the first inning, hitting an inside-the-park home run to give Las Vegas the lead.

Zach Borenstein added another home run in the frame, while Phillip Evans hit one in the seventh inning. Peter Alonso crushed a grand slam in the eighth.

Alonso had five RBIs in the win, also hitting a sacrifice fly earlier in the game while both Luis Guillorme and McNeil finished with three hits. McNeil was just a triple shy of the cycle.

“I think the makeup of the team is starting to get some confidence and they’ve been playing well,” DeFrancesco said.

Worth noting

T.J. Rivera started the game at third base in his first rehab game at Triple-A. He is making his way back from Tommy John surgery but left the game with discomfort.

Rivera went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his five innings before coming out. He was scheduled to play seven.

“His arm was not feeling the way it should have so we’re going to re-evaluate him tomorrow, see what the plan is,” DeFrancesco said.

