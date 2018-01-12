Cubs’ Kris Bryant gets record $10.85M deal, avoids arbitration

Kris Bryant has agreed to a $10.85 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Cincinnati during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hits an RBI-double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of an baseball game in Milwaukee. The hot corner figures to be smoking Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, when players and team swap proposed salaries in arbitration. Toronto's Josh Donaldson, Baltimore's Manny Machado, Washington's Anthony Rendon and Bryant were among the more than 170 players headed to the exchange. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck, File)

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) prepares to bat against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) gets out Cincinnati Reds right fielder Patrick Kivlehan (75) at first base during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) scores a run against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) bats against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant has agreed to a $10.85 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.

The previous mark was held by Ryan Howard, who was awarded $10 million by a three-person panel in 2008, the Philadelphia first baseman’s first year of eligibility for arbitration. The Cubs and Bryant avoided arbitration, and the 26-year-old third baseman receives a hefty raise after making $1.05 million last year.

Bryant hit .295 with 29 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2017. The previous season, he earned National League MVP honors when he hit .292 with 39 homers and 102 RBIs. The Cubs won the World Series that year for the first time since 1908.

Chicago also avoided arbitration with shortstop Addison Russell, agreeing to a $3.2 million deal for 2018.