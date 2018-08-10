Desert Oasis Aces move to 2-0 in American Legion Regional

Josh Sharman and Dustin Mansell combined on a four-hitter to lead the Desert Oasis Aces to an 8-0 win over Greeley (Colorado) in the American Legion Western Regional in Denver.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Sharman allowed two hits and struck out six over four innings to get the win. Mansell struck out two in three scoreless innings to pick up a save.

The Aces took control with a three-run third inning highlighted by a two-out, two-run triple by Parker Schmidt.

Desert Oasis pulled away with a four-run fifth. Schmidt had an RBI double, Zach Czerniawski had a sacrifice fly and the Aces scored two runs on an error in the inning.

Czerniawski added an RBI double in the seventh for the final margin.

Desert Oasis moved to 2-0 in the tournament and will play League City (Texas) at 6 p.m. on Friday.