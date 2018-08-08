Desert Oasis Aces open American Legion regional with 3-2 win

The Desert Oasis Aces, Nevada’s state champions for the American Legion baseball tournament, defeated California 3-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the regional tournament in Denver.

(Thinkstock)

Trailing 2-0, the Aces loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third inning. But they managed just one run, a sacrifice fly from Aaron Roberts, then took the lead for good in the fourth.

Parker Schmidt hit a two-out double to score Jordan Demarce and tie the game, and Edarian Williams then singled home Schmidt to give the Aces a 3-2 lead.

Israel Gutierrez pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, with five strikeouts for Desert Oasis. Jimmy Gamboa retired the only batter he faced to get the save.

The Aces will play in the second round of the double-elimination tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday.

