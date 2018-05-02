51s/Baseball

Desert Oasis, Palo Verde top season’s final rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2018 - 3:45 pm
 

Class 4A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 28-3 1
2. Rancho 24-5 2
3. Basic 25-5 3
4. Bishop Gorman 22-7 4
5. Centennial 22-7 5
6. Palo Verde 22-8 6
7. Cimarron-Memorial 19-10 7
8. Green Valley 18-10 9
9. Arbor View 18-10-1 10
10. Coronado 19-9 8

Class 4A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 26-7 1
2. Shadow Ridge 20-9 2
3. Sierra Vista 23-7 4
4. Centennial 20-14 3
5. Coronado 22-8 5
6. Basic 20-8 7
7. Desert Oasis 23-7 6
8. Durango 22-9-1 8
9. Liberty 18-6 9
10. Rancho 18-14 10

Class 3A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 16-11-1 1
2. Desert Pines 17-8 3
3. Chaparral 22-5 2
4. Pahrump Valley 12-13-1 4
5. Virgin Valley 15-8-1 5

Class 3A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 20-7 3
2. Moapa Valley 19-6 1
3. Boulder City 18-9 2
4. Chaparral 13-5 4
5. Virgin Valley 13-12 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

