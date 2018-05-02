Desert Oasis, Palo Verde top season’s final rankings

Class 4A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|28-3
|1
|2. Rancho
|24-5
|2
|3. Basic
|25-5
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|22-7
|4
|5. Centennial
|22-7
|5
|6. Palo Verde
|22-8
|6
|7. Cimarron-Memorial
|19-10
|7
|8. Green Valley
|18-10
|9
|9. Arbor View
|18-10-1
|10
|10. Coronado
|19-9
|8
Class 4A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|26-7
|1
|2. Shadow Ridge
|20-9
|2
|3. Sierra Vista
|23-7
|4
|4. Centennial
|20-14
|3
|5. Coronado
|22-8
|5
|6. Basic
|20-8
|7
|7. Desert Oasis
|23-7
|6
|8. Durango
|22-9-1
|8
|9. Liberty
|18-6
|9
|10. Rancho
|18-14
|10
Class 3A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|16-11-1
|1
|2. Desert Pines
|17-8
|3
|3. Chaparral
|22-5
|2
|4. Pahrump Valley
|12-13-1
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|15-8-1
|5
Class 3A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|20-7
|3
|2. Moapa Valley
|19-6
|1
|3. Boulder City
|18-9
|2
|4. Chaparral
|13-5
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|13-12
|5
