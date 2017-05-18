Dominic Smith learns from uncle, a UNLV assistant coach

51s first baseman Dominic Smith with his uncle Andre LaFleur at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas 51's infielder Dominic Smith bats on Sunday, May 14, 2017, during a game against Las Vegas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas 51s Dominic Smith throws the ball after Albuquerque Isotopes Daniel Castro gets safely to first base at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) throws to home base for the out during a baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New York Mets' Dominic Smith bats against the Atlanta Braves in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Shortly after Dominic Smith was drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft by the New York Mets, he moved his life from Los Angeles to Port St. Lucie, Florida, the team’s spring training home, a quieter place where he could focus on honing his craft.

“His career started and he still needed parental supervision and even now … he’s like a college senior right now,” his uncle, Andre LaFleur said. “The family moved out with him, being a support base, and kept normalcy in his life.”

Now, it’s LaFleur’s turn to help be a foundation of that support base for him. The Runnin’ Rebels assistant coach’s career basketball took him out east, first to Connecticut and then to Rhode Island, before he landed in Las Vegas.

Eventually, Smith’s job took him away from California, too, as he advanced through the New York Mets’ minor league system.

As luck would have it, they are both in the same city this year, LaFleur at UNLV and Smith as the 51s’ first baseman where he was hitting .317 with five home runs and 24 RBIs before Thursday’s game.

“We’re fortunate and we’re blessed that we’re able to be there for him by committee,” LaFleur said. “Now we just happen to be in Vegas at the same time so they don’t have to be here 24/7. He’s still young … so he still needs some guidance and some family support, especially with the pressures of this level of baseball. It’s just everything is really working out in a really neat way.”

Smith’s mother, Yvette LaFleur, will soon make the move from Port St. Lucie, Florida, to spend the summer living with her brother and his family and watching her son play baseball.

But for now, LaFleur, and some other family members in Las Vegas, has provided Smith with a support system during his first season in Triple-A. As one of the top prospect in baseball, he faces a high level of pressure.

“We’ll go to dinner, (he’ll) come to the house and just play video games with his cousin, just try to give some normalcy to him,” LaFleur said. “Any time that he can do that is always a good time for us.”

Smith is 21, making his uncle, who is frequently mentoring athletes that age, an invaluable resource.

“I’m just proud to see that he’s really mature for his age. Baseball’s a little bit different than basketball as far as the journey to get to the bigs … but he’s navigated it quite well,” LaFleur said. “I feel like if he needs me, I think I could be a good resource for him, just let him know the professional etiquette that you have to have as far as creating the good habits that you have to have to sustain.”

And Smith said his uncle has done that, talking to him about how he needed to take care of his body and focus on his craft so he could take care of his family later down the line, something Smith said he heard and took very seriously.

“It’s just life lessons and him just showing me the ropes and stuff like that because he’s been through it and it’s definitely a different perspective from him from my mom,” Smith said. “I definitely do appreciate it and I’m just glad it all worked out like this.”

So now, after years of being apart, the two are enjoying being in the same place once again.

“I haven’t had the chance with my career and being away all the time and back east, I haven’t had a chance to watch him play baseball like I have now,” LaFleur said. “It’s really exciting and it’s pleasing to me. I’m so proud to be able to watch him nightly … It’s just a joy to come and see him really do what he does well and he loves.”

