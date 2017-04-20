Fresno ends 51s’ 5-game winning streak with walk-off hit

Houston Astros' Colin Moran follows through on a two-run single as Los Angeles Angels catcher Carlos Perez watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Colin Moran’s single off the right-field wall in the ninth inning gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 victory over the 51s on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Las Vegas (8-6). The Grizzlies (6-8) recorded their first shutout of the season and ended a five-game losing streak.

Jon Kemmer’s two-out walk started the rally for Fresno. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Las Vegas reliever David Roseboom led to Kemmer taking third base before scoring the winning run on Moran’s hit.

“What hurt (Roseboom) was that two-out walk,” 51s manager Pedro Lopez said. “I thought he made good pitches, but giving up that type of walk never helps. Overall, it was a well-pitched ballgame by everyone. We had a good streak. We’ll definitely come back tomorrow to try another one.”

Grizzlies starter Brady Rodgers, the reigning Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year, left the game after 4 1/3 innings because of an injury. Las Vegas scattered six hits off the Fresno bullpen.

Tyler Pill had a standout outing in his 51s season debut. Pill, who came up from Binghamton, pitched six scoreless innings and had four strikeouts.

“What we got from Tyler was outstanding,” Lopez said. “He got himself out of jams. It was a nice start to the season for him.”

Matt Reynolds was pulled after his first at-bat because of a tight right hamstring, according to Lopez.

Las Vegas was 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Phillip Evans had two of Las Vegas’ nine hits.

Pitcher Logan Taylor was sent down to Double-A Binghamton to make room for Tyler Pill, who started for the 51s on Wednesday. Taylor has started one game for Las Vegas this season and has an ERA of 5.06.

