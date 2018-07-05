Hauschild holds 51s to four hits in Grizzlies win

Mike Hauschild checked the 51s on four hits as the Fresno Grizzlies posted a 5-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif.

Las Vegas 51s' pitcher Drew Gagnon (36) pitches against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hauschild (7-6) allowed only doubles to Ty Kelly and Cody Asche and singles to Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme over eight innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven and didn’t allow a 51s baserunner to reach third base.

He benefited from two double plays.

Jon Kemmer and Kyle Tucker each had two hits for Fresno (50-35) and Taylor Jones drilled a two-run home run in the eighth.

Fresno scored the only run it would need in the third on Nick Tanielu’s sacrifice fly after Garrett Stubbs tripled.

Drew Gagnon (1-4), yielding five hits and two runs in six innings, took the loss for Las Vegas (40-46).