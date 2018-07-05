Hauschild holds 51s to four hits in Grizzlies win

Mike Hauschild checked the 51s on four hits as the Fresno Grizzlies posted a 5-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif.
Hauschild (7-6) allowed only doubles to Ty Kelly and Cody Asche and singles to Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme over eight innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven and didn’t allow a 51s baserunner to reach third base.
He benefited from two double plays.
Jon Kemmer and Kyle Tucker each had two hits for Fresno (50-35) and Taylor Jones drilled a two-run home run in the eighth.
Fresno scored the only run it would need in the third on Nick Tanielu’s sacrifice fly after Garrett Stubbs tripled.
Drew Gagnon (1-4), yielding five hits and two runs in six innings, took the loss for Las Vegas (40-46).
