Hauschild holds 51s to four hits in Grizzlies win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2018 - 12:10 am
 

Mike Hauschild checked the 51s on four hits as the Fresno Grizzlies posted a 5-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif.

Hauschild (7-6) allowed only doubles to Ty Kelly and Cody Asche and singles to Jeff McNeil and Luis Guillorme over eight innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven and didn’t allow a 51s baserunner to reach third base.

He benefited from two double plays.

Jon Kemmer and Kyle Tucker each had two hits for Fresno (50-35) and Taylor Jones drilled a two-run home run in the eighth.

Fresno scored the only run it would need in the third on Nick Tanielu’s sacrifice fly after Garrett Stubbs tripled.

Drew Gagnon (1-4), yielding five hits and two runs in six innings, took the loss for Las Vegas (40-46).

More 51s: Follow Las Vegas 51s coverage at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

