How to watch Opening Day baseball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 6:00 am
 

It’s here. Baseball is beginning.

All 30 teams were set to play on the same Opening Day for the first time since 1968, but the Rangers-Reds game in Cincinnati was postponed until Friday due to weather. That still means a lot of channel surfing to catch all the action.

Here are the games that will be available on TV in Las Vegas:

(All time PDT)

Chicago Cubs at Miami; 9:30 a.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Houston at Texas; 12:30 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

L.A. Angels at Oakland; 1 p.m.; FSW (Century Link 772, Cox 49, Dish 417, DirecTV 692)

Milwaukee at San Diego; 1 p.m.; Yur View (Cox 96, HD 1096)

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers; 4 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Cleveland at Seattle; 7 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Colorado at Arizona; 7 p.m.; FSPT (Century Link 774, Cox 50, Dish 411, DirecTV 693)

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

