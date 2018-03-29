How to watch Opening Day baseball

All 30 teams will play on the same Opening Day for the first time since 1968.

The Chicago White Sox take batting practice during a baseball workout, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Soxe face the Kansas City Royals on opening day Thursday. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

It’s here. Baseball is beginning.

All 30 teams were set to play on the same Opening Day for the first time since 1968, but the Rangers-Reds game in Cincinnati was postponed until Friday due to weather. That still means a lot of channel surfing to catch all the action.

Here are the games that will be available on TV in Las Vegas:

(All time PDT)

Chicago Cubs at Miami; 9:30 a.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Houston at Texas; 12:30 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

L.A. Angels at Oakland; 1 p.m.; FSW (Century Link 772, Cox 49, Dish 417, DirecTV 692)

Milwaukee at San Diego; 1 p.m.; Yur View (Cox 96, HD 1096)

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers; 4 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Cleveland at Seattle; 7 p.m.; ESPN (Century Link 27, Cox 30, Dish 140, DirecTV 206)

Colorado at Arizona; 7 p.m.; FSPT (Century Link 774, Cox 50, Dish 411, DirecTV 693)

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.