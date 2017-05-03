Howard Hughes Corp. buys out Play Ball Owners Group’s share of 51s

Las Vegas 51s players and staff head to the dugout for the start of their opening day game against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s outfielder Desmond Jennings (8) greets Las Vegas 51s shortstop Phillip Evans (13) before the start of the opening day game against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) greets team manager Pedro Lopez (16) before the start of the opening day game against Fresno at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Chasen Bradford (29), a 2008 graduate of Silverado High School, takes the field before the start of the opening day game against the Fresno Grizzlies at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Howard Hughes Corp. became the sole owners of the Las Vegas 51s two months ago, it was learned Wednesday through the firm’s quarterly earnings report.

The Hughes Corp. acquired the Play Ball Owners Group’s 50 percent share of the Triple-A baseball team for $16.4 million March 1.

Investors Steve Mack, Chris Kaempfer and Bart Wear headed that group.

In May 2013, the Summerlin Las Vegas Baseball Club LLC, a joint venture between the Howard Hughes Corp. and the Play Ball Owners Group, purchased the team for $20 million from the Stevens Baseball Group with the intentions of moving the team to Summerlin.

That still hasn’t happened, as the 51s remain at the 35-year-old Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas, though the intention to move still remains.

The purchase might spark the move because the Hughes Corp. owns the desired land for a stadium in Summerlin. The proposed ballpark would be Downtown Summerlin adjacent, next to the Golden Knights’ practice facility.

