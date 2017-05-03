Howard Hughes Corp. buys out Play Ball Owners Group’s share of 51s

The Howard Hughes Corp. became the sole owners of the Las Vegas 51s two months ago, it was learned Wednesday through the firm’s quarterly earnings report.
The Hughes Corp. acquired the Play Ball Owners Group’s 50 percent share of the Triple-A baseball team for $16.4 million March 1.
Investors Steve Mack, Chris Kaempfer and Bart Wear headed that group.
In May 2013, the Summerlin Las Vegas Baseball Club LLC, a joint venture between the Howard Hughes Corp. and the Play Ball Owners Group, purchased the team for $20 million from the Stevens Baseball Group with the intentions of moving the team to Summerlin.
That still hasn’t happened, as the 51s remain at the 35-year-old Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas, though the intention to move still remains.
The purchase might spark the move because the Hughes Corp. owns the desired land for a stadium in Summerlin. The proposed ballpark would be Downtown Summerlin adjacent, next to the Golden Knights’ practice facility.
