Infielders Peter Alonso, Jeff McNeil join Las Vegas 51s

The two were hitting well at Double-A Binghamton before their promotions.

Houston Astros' A.J. Reed safely tags third base against New York Mets' Jeff McNeil during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The 51s got a bit more intriguing over the past week as the Mets promoted first baseman Peter Alonso and second baseman Jeff McNeil from Double-A Binghamton to Las Vegas.

Alonso, the team’s second-round pick in 2016, was hitting .314 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs at Binghamton.

McNeil was at .327 before his promotion with 14 home runs and 49 runs scored.

They were near the top of the Eastern League in many different offensive categories including second (McNeil) and third (Alonso) in on-base plus slugging behind uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and first (Alonso) and second (McNeil) in home runs.

While McNeil, 26, has played in Las Vegas before — 18 games after being called up last season from Class-A Advanced St. Lucie — this is Alonso’s first time at the level.

The righty was listed as the Mets’ No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s latest rankings and is now 100th overall.

Former 51 impressing in Seattle

Chasen Bradford, who spent at least a part of four straight seasons with the 51s (2014-17), has put up impressive numbers for the Mariners this season out of their bullpen.

The Mets designated Bradford, a Silverado High School graduate, for assignment in January and he was quickly picked up by the Mariners.

After starting the season with Triple-A Tacoma, Bradford was called up on April 9 and has posted a 2.30 ERA across 27 1/3 innings in 24 games for the Mariners coming into Sunday.

The reliever had struck out 22 compared to just six walks.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s will conclude their seven-game road trip with games Monday and Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Following an off day, they return to Cashman Field for a four-game series against Reno.

On Thursday, it will be Budweiser Dollar Beer Night, Friday will have postgame fireworks and Saturday the 51s will give away a camouflage jersey to the first 2,500 fans through the gates.

