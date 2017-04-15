Las Vegan Paul Sewald appreciates trip to the majors

New York Mets manager Terry Collins, left takes pitcher Paul Sewald, right, out of the game as catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Paul Sewald was never a top prospect.

The Las Vegan and Bishop Gorman grad was drafted in the 10th round in 2012 by the Mets, given a $1,000 signing bonus and worked his way through the New York Mets’ system by consistently putting up results year after year.

Last week, Sewald’s major league dreams were finally realized.

Sewald was told of his call up April 7, added to the Mets’ roster April 8, made his debut that day and pitched in one more outing on April 11. He was sent down on the 13th.

“It was an amazing experience,” Sewald said. “It was everything I could have dreamed of, everything I could have asked for. All the guys were supportive of me coming up, so it was amazing.”

Manager Pedro Lopez told Sewald of his call up mid-game when the team was in El Paso last week and Sewald said his first reaction was shock, even though the right-hander narrowly missed out on winning a spot in the Mets’ bullpen after a solid spring training.

“I was out in the bullpen and they told me to come in the dugout in the middle of the game, which kind of confused me,” Sewald said. “I wasn’t really sure what was going on and so (Lopez) brought me kind of down into the dugout and gave me the news. It was cool.”

Sewald was in New York the next day, taking the mound in the eighth inning at Citi Field to face the Marlins.

So were his fiancée, parents, agent and another good friend who now lives in New York.

“I can’t tell you how many trips they had to take me on or trips they had to pay for or clinics or practices and teams and stuff like that,” Sewald said of his parents. “For them to be at my major league debut, I did it not only for myself but also for them and their sacrifices.”

In his debut, Sewald gave up a pair of runs on three hits in one-third of an inning.

“I didn’t feel crazy jittery. I just felt like maybe I was a little bit out of my comfort zone,” Sewald said. “Obviously it’s a huge difference between playing in the minor leagues and playing in the major leagues.

”I think more than anything it was the travel and just the craziness of the day and the fact that the weather was a little bit bad. It was kind of cold. It was kind of tough to hold onto the ball and then I didn’t really have my best command.”

The next time out, Sewald threw a scoreless inning in the team’s win over the Phillies in Philadelphia.

And while Sewald’s trip to the majors was short, he is now on the 40-man roster and will likely be back before the season ends.

“I felt like I was there for a reason. They asked me to come up there because they know I can pitch in the big leagues,” Sewald said. “I know I can pitch up there but it was 25 years worth of adrenaline flowing through your body when you get out there.”

